Former Football League player Shaun Maloney is believed to be keen on the Aberdeen job, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Derek McInnes and are not short of interest.

Maloney, who is 38 years old, hung up his boots in 2017 and has since delved into the coaching world.

He first took up a role with the Celtic as their Under-20’s manager before being appointed as a coach with the Belgium national team under Roberto Martinez in 2018.

Read: Wigan Athletic man closing in on move to Celtic

Maloney started his playing career at Celtic Park and had a spell at Aston Villa during the 2007/08 season before heading back to the Glasgow giants.

He then tried his luck in England again and had a four-year spell at Wigan Athletic, during which time he helped the North West club win the FA Cup in 2013.

Maloney made 91 appearances for the Latics and chipped in with 15 goals before moving to MLS side Chicago Fire in 2015.

Read: Cardiff City winger tight-lipped over chances of signing for Hull City permanently

The Scotsman spent just eight months in America before leaving and signing for Hull City in August 2015. He became a useful player for the Tigers under Steve Bruce and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

He then played 15 times for Hull in the top flight during the year after before deciding to retire.

Maloney is now keen on becoming a manager and wants the Aberdeen job.

Should Aberdeen appoint Maloney?