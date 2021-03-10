Brentford’s Rico Henry ‘remains an option’ for Aston Villa, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Premier League side will look for reinforcements at full-back this summer and could reignite their interest in the Bees’ man.

Henry, who is 23 years old, knows Aston Villa boss Dean Smith well and has been linked with a reunion with him in the past.

However, Brentford are going for promotion to the top flight themselves so his future with Thomas Frank’s side is likely to depend on what league they are playing in next season.

The Athletic also reported in December that West Ham United have kept tabs on his progress this term.

Henry started his career at Walsall and that is where he first crossed paths with Smith. He rose up through the youth ranks with the Saddlers before going on to make 57 appearances for them in League One.

Brentford then snapped him up in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5 million on a five-year deal and he has since become a key player for the London club, playing 121 games.

Henry helped Brentford get to the Play-Off final last term and will be eager to help them make that one step further this time around.

However, if they don’t, he could be on his way to the top flight anyway.

