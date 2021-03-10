QPR overcame the Championship’s bottom clubs Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last night.

A first-half goal from Ilias Chair sealed a narrow 1-0 win for the home side, who move up to 12th in the Championship table with their eighth win of 2021.

Mark Warburton would’ve been hoping for a more comfortable result against Wycombe and at times it was the defence that came to the rescue.

Having been so defensively unsure through the past 18-months, Warburton has transformed his side’s defence into one of the most efficient in the league.

Seny Dieng in goal, with last night Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet the three in-front of him – and it’s the latter who’s running into all the praise.

Dickie has been hailed throughout the campaign and de Wijs too since making his debut v Bristol City last time out. But it’s Barbet who fans are saying has gone under the radar after what’s been a tremendous season from the Frenchman.

.@BarbetYoann made more touches, passes and interceptions than any other player on the pitch tonight. #EFL | @QPR pic.twitter.com/XbvYauhJ6G — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) March 9, 2021

Last night, he made eight clearances, six interceptions and two successful tackles. He also racked up one key pass and four completed long balls throughout the 90-minutes, showing his versatility as a defender according to WhoScored.

Since the turn of the year, QPR have taken 25 points from a possible 36 to find themselves in contention for a top half finish, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Warburton has to take credit for the turnaround he’s overseen this season and fans can start to look forward to the next, where a top-six finish will no doubt be the aim for QPR.

See what some of these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the defensive performance last night:

Barbet has been heroic today. Tbf De Wijs and Dickie too. — Rory (@W5Rory) March 9, 2021

fair enough, haven’t watched Derby much. I know Clarke’s a good player though but Dickie x Barbet is a lethal duo — Finn QPR 🤳🏻 (@Finn_QPR) March 10, 2021

Ok I know Dieng and Dickies have been immense but you know what, Barbet is my ‘Player of the Season’. Seriously underrated and vastly improved on last season. #QPR https://t.co/UnilEarIBN — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) March 9, 2021

Wycombe made it extremely difficult tonight. Not the flowing football of Saturday but another win and clean sheet. Dickie & Barbet superb again #QPR — Matthew Doherty (@MattDoherty90) March 9, 2021

Dickie De Wijs and Barbet have been absolutely outstanding tonight

What a strong trio#QPR — xPMx Impulse (@mcguinness2004) March 9, 2021

The way Warbs has turned this defence round is nothing short of sensational and he deserves so much credit. This formation change has worked WONDERS and gets the best out of both Dickie and Barbet, now with that unit De Wijs in there it seems a perfect balance. — Rory (@W5Rory) March 9, 2021