Middlesbrough fan site Boropolis posted a video of January arrival Yannick Bolasie’s skills in training on Tuesday, with plenty of supporters reacting to the footage.

Bolasie arrived at Middlesbrough in the winter window and has impressed in his relatively short time at the club so far. He is on loan from Premier League side Everton but he is seen as surplus to requirements for manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

He was reunited with his former Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, who he has a good working relationship with. All parties will be hoping that the Boro boss can get the best out of the Democratic Republic of Congo international between now and the end of the season as the Teessiders make a push for the Championship play-offs.

Boropolis posted a recent video of Bolasie in training to their Twitter account, showcasing the wingers skills and flair, to which plenty of supporters of the North-East club and others reacted and responded to online.

There’s not enough players who try stuff like this anymore it’s like watching a bunch of robots sometimes. Good to see 🔥🔥 — 🇲🇺 🇾🇪 (@Letstalkfootie1) March 9, 2021

Bolasie still has it https://t.co/tqP2H8c347 — Dave Winborn 🦅 (@Dave_Winbod) March 9, 2021

Several fans came to the conclusion of ‘filth’ or ‘pure filth’ when describing the trickery.

That's just pure filth — Scott Cunningham (@ScottCunno86) March 9, 2021

Pure filth lol — Steve (@FNutSmoggy) March 10, 2021

Middlesbrough fans will be hoping to keep Bolasie past his current loan deal, with his contract with the club set to come to an end in June this year. But given he is not needed back at Everton, he could be available to snap up on a cut price deal.

Boro will also have to make a decision on fellow Premier League loanees Marcus Bettinelli and Neeskens Kebano, who are both on loan from Fulham.