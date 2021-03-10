Charlton Athletic boosted their Play-Off hopes with a 2-1 win over Northampton Town at the Valley last night. 

The Addicks are now unbeaten in their last three games and have risen to 8th in the league table, a single point outside the top six.

Conor Washington caught the eye for Lee Bowyer’s side and scored both their goals to earn a valuable three points. Alex Jones pulled one back in stoppage time for the Cobblers but it was too late.

Washington, who is 28 years old, has now scored nine goals in all competitions this season since his move to London last summer and will be in confident mood after yesterday.

The Northern Ireland international could play a key part in Charlton’s push for promotion between now and the end for the campaign.

Here is how their fans reacted to his performance against Northampton-

