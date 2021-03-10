Some Football Index’s users have lost ‘five-figure sums’ after the platform’s market crashed over the weekend.

The infamous ‘betting’ company was founded in 2015 and has since made its way into mainstream football – they sponsor many teams in the Football League, most notably Nottingham Forest and QPR in the Championship.

Users can ‘invest’ in different footballers whose ‘stock price’ fluctuates through patches of good or bad form, or for any other internal or external reason.

The ‘crash’ supposedly happened on Friday and the market was reopened on Saturday. Logging in, users found that their potential earnings had been slashed by 82% following an alteration of their dividend pay-out method, with many losing amounts of five-figures after share prices plummeted.

A report from football.london gives a fascinating insight into the full logistics of what’s happened to Football Index, and what losses of current and future earnings its users are facing.

But what does it mean for Nottingham Forest and QPR?

Football Index is seen on the front of both teams’ home shirts for this season. Forest announced Football Index as their official shirt partner ahead of last season , in what was labelled as the ‘biggest shirt sponsorship deal in the club’s history’.

The same lucrative partnership was announced ahead of this season but there is no indication to suggest that the deal goes beyond.

QPR meanwhile agreed a deal for Football Index to become their new shirt sponsors ahead of this season. It’s a one-year deal with the option for a further year, which now looks to be in the balance after the news of the site’s crash.

Football Index’s deal at QPR was also thought to be a lucrative one, and one which the company said would ‘deliver a fruitful partnership that benefits all stakeholders’.

No specific amount has been revealed in what either Forest or QPR might be earning solely from their sponsorship with Football Index. But now that deal looks to be in jeopardy and a new challenge presents itself for both clubs in finding a new shirt sponsor ahead of next season.