Sunderland claimed a 2-0 win at Portsmouth in League One last night, with defender Luke O’Nien standing out.

It was Lee Johnson’s sixth win in seven League One outings, and one which brings them to within two points of the automatic promotion spots.

Having come in with the club lingering outside the top-six, Sunderland now have a golden opportunity to seal their Championship return and without having to go through the play-offs.

Goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones secured the win, but it was the defence that was taking all the plaudits last night – O’Nien in particular.

His centre-back partner Dion Sanderson joined in on the praise, tweeting this late last night:

Great 2-0 and another clean sheet🔥 @LukeONien absolute pleasure today outstanding pal 🥰 well done to the boys fully deserved 🔴⚪️ — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) March 9, 2021

The 26-year-old O’Nien has featured 25 times in League One for Sunderland this season, scoring twice. He’s a midfielder by trade but has had to fill in all across the pitch this season, and looks to have found his next best position in the heart of defence.

Alongside Sanderson as well, who’s been hugely impressive this season, Johnson has a centre-pairing that could well win his side promotion into the Championship.

They’ve just 13 League One games left standing between them and the Championship and a Papa John’s Trophy Final to contend this weekend.

Johnson takes his side down to Wembley to face Tranmere Rovers. Sunderland will undoubtedly be the favourites against League Two Tranmere, but they won’t be taken for granted by the Black Cats.

Tranmere currently sit in 4th-place of the League Two table after some inspired form since the turn of the year, and they could easily cause an upset on Sunday.