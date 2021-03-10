Sunderland claimed a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in League One last night, owing to goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones.

It’s Sunderland’s sixth win in their last seven League One Outings, and one that brings them to within just two points of the automatic promotion spots.

They remain in 4th-place of the table but just two points behind Peterborough United in 2nd, with Lincoln City wedged in between them.

Up next for Lee Johnson’s side is the Papa John’s Trophy Final v Tranmere Rovers at the weekend and going into that game, Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith has given this injury update on the Black Cats:

#SAFC injury latest ahead of Sunday:

– Leadbitter, Stewart & Wright all set to train today

– Kimpioka & Hume too (LJ has said latter would need U23 minutes before returning).

– Training today might be too soon for Conor Mc, who is close

– AoB came off with tight hamstring — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) March 10, 2021

Grant Leadbitter has missed the last three and Bailey Wright the last six, whilst January signing Ross Stewart is yet to make his debut for the club.

Denver Hume is a name that will stand out on that list though – his absence at left-back has been exposed by Callum McFadzean who’s come under some scathing criticism from fans since coming into the side at left-back.

But another injury concern for Johnson might be Aiden O’Brien – the 27-year-old was hauled off before the hour-mark in last night’s game with a ‘tight hamstring’.

Johnson will be delighted with his side’s performance last night, and he’ll be even more so if his players can lift the EFL Trophy this weekend.

It’s a return to Wembley for Sunderland and an achievement in itself to make the final – but a trophy would compliment Johnson’s first half-season in charge nicely.