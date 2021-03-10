Sheffield Wednesday’s summer clear-out started to take shape yesterday, after a host of their first-team players were linked with moves away.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a mass summer overhaul – they’ve half of their squad out-of-contract and a likely relegation to contend with.

Yesterday saw a plethora of transfer rumours surface about the club, with a number of players being linked with Championship moves once their Hillsborough contracts are up.

Here we look at all the transfer news that came out of Sheffield Wednesday yesterday:

Kadeem Harris

The 27-year-old has split opinion this season. He’s failed to score in his 30 Championship outings but has offered the odd glimpse of Championship quality, and now Neil Warnock seems keen on bringing him to Middlesbrough.

Stoke City are also tipped to shown an interest come in the Englishman, alongside fellow Championship contenders Watford and Reading.

Adam Reach

Perhaps Wednesday’s most controversial and contested player this season, Reach has endured a torrid campaign both on and off the pitch having constantly come under the spotlight.

His lack of desire to play for the club is evident but still, Championship clubs are queuing up for the pre-contract deal, with both Cardiff City and Watford interested.

Jordan Rhodes

The 31-year-old is another high-earner who’s likely to be moved on this summer.

Huddersfield Town were yesterday tipped with a return for their former striker, who’s supposedly unsure about his next move given the the fact that his contract is out in the summer, and that Wednesday are facing relegation.

Josh Windass

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook was linked with a return for former Latic Josh Windass. Reports this morning though has claimed that Windass ‘isn’t going anywhere’, and that there’s been no interest expressed from Ipswich.