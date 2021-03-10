Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass ‘won’t be going anywhere’ this summer, reports Sheffield Star, after links emerged to Ipswich Town.

The 27-year-old was linked with a shock move to Ipswich Town over the weekend. It comes after the Tractor Boys appointed former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook and now the man who was linked with the Wednesday job could reunite with former Latic Windass at Portman Road.

Sheffield Star reports that Ipswich have ‘renewed investment’ after their recent takeover, but also that the links to Windass are not to be read into.

The Star understands that as it stands Windass will be going nowhere and that at present no interest has been expressed by the Suffolk club.

Windass has five Championship goals for Wednesday this season. He joined from Wigan midway through the last season and has since been one of the Owls’ more prolific players.

But he too has ran into criticism along the way this season, as have most that have played this season.

Yesterday was a damning day for Sheffield Wednesday as the transfer rumours started flying out – Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and Kadeem Harris were all linked with moves away, as relegation into League One beckons.

Unlike the above three though, Windass is contracted to the Hillsborough clubs beyond this season. His deal expires next year rather than this year, and so he could be one of the few names that remain with Wednesday.

League One looks like an increasingly likely outcome for Darren Moore’s side, who host league leaders Norwich City this weekend.