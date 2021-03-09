Speaking to The Bristol Post, Nigel Pearson was asked about his future at Bristol City.

Pearson joined Bristol City at the end of February, replacing head coach Dean Holden at the helm. Since arriving he won his opening two games in charge, away at Middlesbrough and away at Swansea City, before losing his subsequent two fixtures against Bournemouth at Queens Park Rangers, both at Ashton Gate.

The recent results leave the Robins in 13th position with 11 games left to play between now and the end of the season, and the play-offs may be a little too far to reach, given they are 12 points off Barnsley in sixth.

Due to Pearson having stopped the rot and got the club back to winning ways there is a lot of debate and discussion around his future at the club.

When asked about what his plans are going forwards and if there has been any talks between him and the chairman, the former Leicester City and Watford boss was rather reserved with his answer.

“We’ll see where it goes,” he said.

“I don’t see any need to force the issue.

“I can see why it’s something which is a topic of conversation. At the moment these are private conversations but I’m enjoying my time here and that’s very important for me as well and we’ll see where it goes in the next few weeks.

“As far as I’m concerned there’s nothing to worry about in that regard.”

This will be good news for Bristol City supporters, who will be hoping they can put together a run of form and end the season on a high, before taking this into next season and making a stronger push for the top six and ultimately a place in the Championship play-offs.

They are looking to win three games away from home on the spin this weekend when they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrews. If results go their way they could move into the top half of the table.