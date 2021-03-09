Sheffield Wednesday are putting their loyal fans through the blender at the moment.

The Owls are struggling and on a seven-game losing streak. Results are falling as is hope that they will be able to break out of the malaise and make a break for safety.

As it stands at the moment, things do not look good. Yorkshire Live writer Dom Howson details how it could get worse.

Sheffield Wednesday – a season threatening to freefall

The Owls started the season on -12 points due to infringement of the EFL’s FFP policy.

Six of those deducted points were restored but even that has not been enough to see them out of the relegation drop zone.

They currently sit seven points from safety with only s struggling and outgunned Wycombe below them.

Local rivals Rotherham have opened a gap of five points between the pair – real daylight.

Cost of relegation revealed – not good news

If this current run of awful form isn’t arrested, then Wednesday will be relegated.

It is something that many Owls fans are already preparing themselves for.

The South Yorkshire side have only 12 games left to save their Sky Bet Championship status.

From those 12 games, they have to win at least two more than Rotherham and, ideally, three more to climb out of the relegation mire.

All that, of course, depends on the Millers and Birmingham City dropping points – Rotherham have two games in hand over Wednesday.

Yorkshire Live’s Howson puts a figure on just what relegation would mean to the struggling Owls.

As well as dropping a division, Howson writes: “If Wednesday are relegated, we know the club are going to lose around £7m to £8m so the on field performance is going to dictate what happens next.”

Losing that amount of revenue would also almost guarantee that the Owls would lose a fair number of their higher-paid playing staff.

