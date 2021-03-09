Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope, joint-Bradford City manager Conor Sellars spoke out on Leeds United loanee Jordan Stevens’ recent form.

Since arriving at Bradford City in the January transfer window, Stevens has gone on to make eight appearances for the club. However, he has only started once for the Bantams, which came in the 3-2 defeat at the start of February, the only game the club has lost since Stevens signed.

Joint-Bradford manager Conor Sellars revealed that Stevens’ recent inconsistencies have been noticed and that he has held talks with the player. However, he feels the Leeds loanee is improving and even had the desired effect when coming on as a late substitute at home to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

“Obviously Jordan is a good player who made an impact in the last game. We’ve spoken about him needing to show more and he’s aware of that,” said Sellars.

“I think he gave a good account of himself in the last game.

“A couple of deliveries he put in were really effective and Jordan has to keep working hard for these moments and that consistency.

“He’s still finding out the way we play and he has loads of potential.”

Stevens came through the academy system at League Two Forest Green Rovers initially, but signed for then-Championship side Leeds United in 2018 for an undisclosed fee. He has played five times under manager Marcelo Bielsa since signing nearly three years ago, but he has been subject to two loan moves in order to get regular playing time under his belt.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at League One outfit Swindon Town but he was recalled by his parent club Leeds in January in order to drop down a division and join Bradford City. During his time at Swindon he played a total of 13 times, scoring one goal, incidentally the only league of his career came on his debut for the Robins in the 4-2 victory over Burton Albion.