Stockport County have announced the emergency loan signing of Derby County striker Jack Stretton on a one-month deal via their official website.

Jack Stretton is a regular in the Derby County youth system and has been a prolific goalscorer at all age groups. He has scored eight goals in 10 games in the Premier League 2 division so far this campaign, he scored 12 goals in 18 games last season and scored 14 goals in 14 starts the season prior to that.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney rates Stretton extremely highly and even gave the 19-year-old his Championship debut in November last year, as Derby played out a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Pride Park.

Following his first appearance, he has played twice since, coming on in the final stages of the game on each occasion, against Coventry City and Swansea City respectively.

Rooney’s younger brother John is currently plying his trade for Stockport this season and the Derby manager will feel as though Stretton is in good hands. It could be considered the youngster is under additional surveillance and monitoring if John reports back to the former England captain.

Stretton has gone straight into the action at Stockport, being named amongst five substitutes as they take on Solihull Moors at Damson Park. He will be hoping to make his second first-team debut of the season this evening.

Nathan Shaw joins Stretton at Stockport County on an emergency loan this week, with the versatile left sided 20-year-old having arrived on a similar one-month deal, this time from League One side Blackpool. Unlike Stretton, Shaw was not involved on Tuesday evening against Solihull Moors.