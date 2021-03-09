Manager Neil Warnock has recently spoken out about the lack of leaders at his disposal at Middlesbrough.

His first choice captain this season was striker Britt Assombalonga, but he has since been stripped of the captaincy, with the armband instead going to midfielder Jonny Howson.

However, Warnock stated that Howson wasn’t the ‘vocal leader’ he needed on the pitch, but also admitted they weren’t easy to come by.

This summer it is possible that the Middlesbrough boss will be looking to the transfer market to sign a leader and maybe someone who can take over from Howson to be the new captain of the club in the near future.

Here are five ‘leaders’ who are coming to the end of their current contracts who Middlesbrough could sign for free this summer:

1. John Lundstram – Sheffield United

Whether Sheffield United maintain their Premier League status will be a huge factor in Lundstram choosing to extend his stay in South Yorkshire. He is a utility man with all the qualities Warnock would look for in a new acquisition, including leadership.

2. James Chester – Stoke City

Chester was on Middlesbrough’s radar a couple of seasons ago before signing for Stoke and with his current deal nearing an end, the Teessiders could sign him for free. He was a key part of Villa’s promotion to the Premier League and has been a vital member of the Wales international side, whilst captaining Stoke on plenty of occasions since arriving at the Bet365 Stadium.

3. Alex Mowatt – Barnsley

One player who is facing a massive decision regarding his future is Alex Mowatt. The Barnsley captain is out of contract in the summer and Middlesbrough have registered an interest in recent transfer windows. They could look to sign the midfielder for free if a new contract isn’t drawn up between now and the end of the season.

4. Phil Jagielka – Sheffield United

The 38-year-old may be nearing the end of his career but one last chance of a reunion with former boss Neil Warnock could sway him into playing on at Middlesbrough. He is a born leader and although he wouldn’t necessarily be able to play 90 minutes every game, he would be vital addition to providing leadership in and around the dressing room.

5. Steve Cook – Bournemouth

Warnock previously stated he was looking for leaders and for more players aged 24 and above, rather than youngsters with potential, and Steve Cook fits the bill. He is the current captain of Bournemouth and could provide Middlesbrough with the leadership they need.