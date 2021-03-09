According to the Evening Standard’s Jack Rosser, Watford man turned West Ham star Craig Dawson is edging towards a permanent Hammers deal.

Dawson, who was on the youth books at Manchester City, first made his way into the professional game with home town club Rochdale.

Since then he has progressed to a big-money transfer from West Brom to Watford and is now showing his class again in the Premier League on loan with West Ham United.

Late start but impressive stats for Hammers

A year after his £5.4m move to Watford, following a 10-year stay at West Brom, Dawson was again on the move.

This time it was a move from the relegated Hornets back to the Premier League with David Moyes’ West Ham outfit.

The former Baggies defender had to wait for his chance at West Ham. However, since coming into the side Dawson has taken his chance with both hands.

In his 12 Premier League appearances so far this season, the centre-back has netted three goals.

This included one goal in a man-of-the-match performance against Leeds United last night.

Nearing a permanent move to Hammers

The Standard’s Rosser writes that Dawson is moving closer to a permanent move to Moyes’ West Ham outfit from Watford.

Confirmation of this comes via David Moyes himself – his words carried by the Standard.

Moyes confirms that Dawson is edging closer to a permanent move adding:

“There is a good chance although we are not quite there yet but there is a clause in it after a certain amount of games and we are getting very close to that number.“

Rosser adds that the Standard believes the fee agreed between Watford and West Ham United is in the region of £2m.

Craig Dawson’s career details derived from player profile page on Transfermarkt.