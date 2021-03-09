Notts County have confirmed via their official website that they have secured the loan signing of Sunderland right-back Kenton Richardson.

Richardson has been a regular for the Sunderland U23 set up and joins Notts County on an emergency loan deal to cover for the injuries of numerous first-team defenders, with the likes of Richard Brindley, Ben Turner, Tylor Golden, and Damien McCrory all missing in action at present.

He has previously plied his trade for Hartlepool United and joined the Black Cats as recently as last summer. Despite his tender age of just 21 and his relatively short footballing career, he has played over 40 times for Pools in both League Two and in the National League.

He could even make his debut for Notts County as early as this evening, as Neal Ardley’s side take on Halifax Town in a league meeting at Meadow Lane. He is eligible to play all league games for the duration of his loan spell for the Magpies, as well as in their Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final match against Hornchurch at the end of the month.

Upon Richardson arriving at the club, manager Ardley spoke out on the club’s thinking and process behind signing him and what attributes made him a fine acquisition for his side.

“We did our homework on right backs three weeks ago before signing Tylor Golden,” said Ardley.

“At that time, Kenton was on our list but he’d had an injury when he first joined Sunderland and had only had one 90-minute game since.

“That was a concern to us but since then he’s come through another three 90-minute games. Those doubts we had over his fitness have gone out of the window a little bit, so his case became a lot stronger.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful, athletic lad and we’re delighted to have him.”

The youngster joined experienced centre-back Mark Ellis as a new recruit yesterday, with Ellis also arriving on a short-term loan. This time the 32-year-old signed for Notts County until the end of the current campaign from League Two side Tranmere Rovers.