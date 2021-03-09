Middlesbrough have five first-team players who are nearing the end of their current contracts, but they also have three loanees who will return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough will not want to see eight players depart the club in June or have to spend more than they would need to in the summer transfer window.

The three loanees are goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and wingers Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie. Both Bettinelli and Kebano are currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham, whereas Bolasie is on loan from fellow top flight outfit Everton.

Come the end of the season, manager Neil Warnock will have a key decision to make – whether he pursues another deal for the three loanees from this season, either permanently or on short-term deals.

The trio are all seen as surplus to requirements at their parent clubs and will likely be in a similar position next season too.

However, a big factor will be what division Fulham find themselves in next season. As things stand they have France international and World Cup winner Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in goal and it is likely he would return to the French capital if Scott Parker’s side were relegated. This would mean that Bettinelli would again be in contention for the Londoners.

Likewise for Neeskens Kebano, who currently finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova-Reid, as well as Red Bull Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman.

Bolasie on the other hand looks to have less of a chance of making a break into the Everton first-team in the future. He has not played for the Toffees since December 2017 and manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously stated that the Democratic Republic of Congo international is free to leave the club, which could be good news for Warnock and Middlesbrough this summer should they look to strike up a deal.

Warnock will be keeping a close eye on their availability come the end of the season, with the trio all having contributed to their relative success so far. But with finances tight at the Riverside and their parent clubs needing to have a say, there are plenty of factors to weigh up before any deal can be finalised.