Manchester United’s Max Taylor is on trial at Portsmouth, as per a report by The News.

The defender played for Pompey’s reserves today against Luton Town after linking up with the League One side on Sunday.

Taylor, who is 21 years old, played alongside Paul Downing in the centre of defence.

He is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season and appears likely to be released by the Premier League giants.

Taylor has had a trial in the third tier before with MK Dons and Russell Martin’s considered a move for him last summer.

He may now be looking to earn a deal with Portsmouth for the next campaign.

The youngster has risen up through the academy at Old Trafford and has been a regular at youth levels for the Red Devils. However, despite making a couple of appearances in the EFL Trophy this term, he is yet to play for their first-team.

Taylor spent time out on loan in non-league at Stalybridge Celtic last season to get some experience under his belt.

He then joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan in January but the suspension of the National League North season has left his situation in limbo.

Taylor is now being looked at Portsmouth and is believed to have impressed this afternoon against Luton. This is a story for Pompey fans to keep an eye on over the coming weeks/months.

