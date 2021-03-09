Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen has been a huge hit for QPR since joining on loan from Fulham in January.

The 30-year-old has thoroughly impressed in Mark Warburton’s midfield, playing an important role in the recent strong run of form.

Following Johansen’s arrival, QPR have won five of the eight games he has played in. In the process, the Premier League loan man has found the back of the net once, starting in all eight of his appearances.

Johansen’s impressive performances have seen questions regarding a potential permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium arise in recent weeks.

The Vardo-born midfielder has remained coy on what his situation at Fulham is. However, he has said that he would be open to a permanent move to QPR. Moreover, he expressed how much he is enjoying life with the Rs on Tuesday, saying he is ‘loving life’ with the Championship side.

As a result of his strong performances, Johansen has received high praise from supporters.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, a host of QPR fans have been discussing just how important it is to sign the Fulham loanee on a permanent basis.

Here’s what Rangers fans have been saying regarding the possibility of a full-time deal for Johansen:

Don’t care what it takes give me Stefan Johansen and Sam field center of the park with Charlie up top next season #QPR — Kurt 🌟 (@payno268) March 6, 2021

Johansen oozes class, if he is available on a permanent deal we have got to get him in — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) February 20, 2021

Sign Austin and Johansen permanently pls !😊💪💙and give new contract for Barbet 😊 — Akster_QPR (@akster) February 6, 2021

I’d love to see Johansen sign permanently in the summer. Top baller #QPR — Stuart (@stugetty) February 20, 2021

Essential we sign Stefan Johansen permanently. So calm on the ball. What a player #QPR — Warren Hall (@MrLasso) February 20, 2021

I’m prepared to do a fundraiser to pay for Stefan Johansen to stay permanently. Can I get an indication of supporters please…..#QPR — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@QPRSteve1982) March 6, 2021

There’s only 4 players in the starting 11 who are good enough, and two of them are on loan. We need to do everything we can to get Johansen and Austin permanently. — Alex (@Alexqpr) March 3, 2021

Should QPR sign Johansen permanently?