As reported by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has outlined his plans to sign up to three strikers in the upcoming transfer window.

The Middlesbrough boss has not been shy in talking about the club needing an out and out goalscorer. At present the Teessiders are the joint-third lowest scorers in the top half of the Championship table.

It’s clear that Warnock isn’t utterly convinced by the strikers he currently has at his disposal, with Britt Assombalonga, Chuba Akpom, Ashley Fletcher all often used in rotation this season. Duncan Watmore, Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano have also all been utilised as number nines too, despite feeling more natural playing out wide.

As the season approaches its final stages, contracts are also coming to an end. At present, both Assombalonga and Fletcher are only contracted at Middlesbrough until June, with the latter having been offered a new deal but he has not yet signed an extension.

When asked if Boro will be eyeing deals for strikers in the summer, Warnock replied:

“I think with Britt and Ashley out of contract it’s natural.

“We might need two, maybe even three strikers if they do leave and it’s getting the right ones.”

He went on to say that he would like a player with experience in the second tier, someone who has been successful during his time playing in the division.

“It would be nice to get someone who has seen and done it all at Championship level.

“I think everybody knows the positions I’m going to be looking for and we probably need two or three in the same position at times.”

However, Warnock said that he is content with the majority of the players at his disposal as things stand.

“I’m quite happy with the situation with two-thirds of the squad really.”

However, a lot of targets Middlesbrough are looking at will all depend on whether they are still in the Championship next season. Despite Warnock’s side being seven points outside of the top six there is the potential of achieving a place in the play-offs and promotion.