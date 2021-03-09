Speaking with the club’s official website, QPR’s loaned in midfielder Stefan Johansen has said he is “loving” his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The 30-year-old has become a firm fan favourite at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since joining on loan from Fulham in the January transfer window.

Johansen has featured eight times for QPR, netting one goal in the process. The midfielder has played an important role in the R’s recent upturn in form, winning five times.

The Norway international has previously said he is keeping his options open ahead of the summer transfer window. Johansen failed to rule out a permanent return to the R’s in the summer having fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

Now, Johansen has reiterated just how much he is enjoying life with the West London Club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Fulham loanee said he “loves it” with QPR. Here’s what he had to say:

“QPR has a fantastic reputation for being a community club, a family club. I have seen this first hand since I have come here. It gives you a great feeling.

“Speaking with the Norwegian R’s was special. I really enjoyed it, and you can feel what the club means to them and how passionate they are.

“The fans love their club but you can see they love its values too.

“I love it here, I love the way the manager wants to play, I love the players around me. I think it is a footballing team with quality players, and I am trying to help with my experience.

With Johansen clearly enjoying being at QPR as much as the fans enjoy having him, it will be interesting to see if a permanent deal can be struck this summer.

The midfielder’s Fulham contract expires in the summer of 2022. He joined the club in August 2016 and has gone on to play 142 times for the Cottagers.

However, he played just twice for Scott Parker’s side in the first half of the campaign, falling out of favour with the Premier League outfit.

Should QPR sign Johansen permanently?