Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that right-back Anfernee Dijksteel is going to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

The defender has been an integral part of Middlesbrough’s first-team setup so far this campaign and will be a big miss for Neil Warnock’s side between now and the end of the current campaign.

The injury was picked up during Boro’s 2-1 loss to Swansea City at the weekend, with Dijksteel colliding with Ryan Manning off the ball inside the first five minutes of the game at the Liberty Stadium.

The challenge went unpunished by the officials on the day and the Dutchman needed immediate treatment before he was swiftly replaced by Djed Spence.

The report states that Dijksteel left the stadium wearing a protective boot and the 24-year-old had a scan on his ankle soon after. The results revealed that it is substantial enough an injury to rule him out for the rest of the season.

He has played 29 of Boro’s 35 games so far this season, missing out on six previous occasions due to other injuries.

Since Warnock took the reigns he has been one of the first names on the team sheet. Even when Spence or January arrival Darnell Fisher have been utilised at right-back, Dijksteel has come inside to play as a centre-back alongside the likes of Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair and Marc Bola.

Spence or Fisher will be expected to fill the void left by Dijksteel in the remaining 11 games of Middlesbrough’s season, perhaps more if they can make a late push for the play-offs.