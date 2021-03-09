Coventry City’s Amadou Bakayoko is ‘fully expected’ to leave on a free transfer this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The striker has struggled for regular game time in the Championship this season and is likely to be allowed to move at the expiry of his contract.

Bakayoko, who is 25 years old, was wanted by League One duo Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon at the time (see tweet below).

Coventry. Striker Bakayoko. Doncaster moving ahead of Swindon in race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

The striker has slipped down the pecking order with the Sky Blues and has failed to score in 15 appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

Bakayoko started his career at Walsall and earned a move to Coventry two years ago after scoring a combined 18 goals in two seasons for the Saddlers in the third tier.

He helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion from League One in the last campaign so knows what it takes to get out of the division. However, the step up to the Championship may have proved too steep for him this term.

Doncaster and Swindon were keen this winter and it will be interesting to see if either of them rekindle their interest this winter.

Donny are battling for promotion right now, whilst the Robins are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table under John Sheridan.

Will Bakayoko be at Coventry next season?