Former Football League boss Lee Clark is looking forward to his new job in Sudan, as per a report by the Shields Gazette.

He has been appointed the new manager of Sudanese top flight side El Merreikh.

Clark, who is 48 years old, last managed in non-league at Blyth Spartans but parted company with the National League North side in March last year.

He joined Newcastle Blue Star in July as director of football but has now stepped back into management abroad.

Clark has told the Shields Gazette: “I’ve always fancied working abroad. You don’t always know where you’re going to go or what you want to do but I’m really excited about the experiences I’m going to pick up.”

He added: “I’ve done some research into the club and they’re one of the biggest clubs in Africa. They’re always competing to win the league and progress in the CAF Champions League. I’m always receptive. My family understands that I love football.”

“I want to be on the grass coaching and this an opportunity for me to do that and compete at a high level in terms of the games that are coming up and the experiences I’m going to be gaining.”

Clark started out in the dugout at Huddersfield Town and spent four years with the Yorkshire club in League One before Birmingham City lured him to the Championship in 2012.

He dramatically kept the Blues in the second tier during his second season in the Midlands with a 2-2 draw away at Bolton Wanderers enough to avoid relegation to League One.

Clark then moved on to Blackpool but won just three games in 33 with the Tangerines and subsequently resigned from his position at Bloomfield Road as they were relegated.

He has since had spells at Kilmarnock and Bury, as well as Blyth, and is now excited for his new chapter in Sudan.