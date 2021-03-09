According to a report by the Telegraph, a total of four Championship clubs are eyeing a deal for Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris on a free transfer this summer.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Watford and Reading are all keen to pursue Kadeem Harris at the end of the season, with the winger’s current contract set to come to an end with Sheffield Wednesday in June.

The decision whether to offer Harris a new contract and whether he extends his deal all depends on the Owls fate next season, with the huge threat of relegation down to the third tier looming over them.

The 27-year-old has played 30 times in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday this season. Although he is yet to score in the current campaign, he has registered three assists during that time.

Harris only signed for Darren Moore’s side in July 2019 (then managed by Steve Bruce) having been released by Cardiff City that summer, but he only signed a two-year deal at the club.

He graduated from the Wycombe Wanderers academy system back in 2009, making his debut for the Choirboys aged just 16 years and 201 days, breaking the record for the youngest player to ever play for the club in the Football League in the process.

He joined Cardiff City in 2012 and spent seven years in South Wales before being released and becoming a free agent. He spent two spells out on loan away from the Bluebirds, with both Brentford and Barnsley in League One.