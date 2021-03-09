Speaking with the Irish Independent, APOEL Nicosia playmaker Jack Byrne has insisted he does not regret joining the Cypriot club despite Championship interest from Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder ended up joining APOEL Nicosia in January despite heavy interest from the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City were all said keen on the former Manchester City playmaker. However, they were left disappointed when Byrne opted to move to APOEL, who were managed by Mick McCarthy at the time.

Shortly after his arrival, McCarthy was sacked and replaced by Savvas Poursaitidis. Since then, Byrne has gone on to play five times for APOEL, with injury problems limiting his involvement so far.

Despite McCarthy’s departure and injury, the former Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic man has insisted he has no regrets over the decision to join APOEL.

Speaking with the Irish Independent, Byrne said:

“I definitely think the European style suits me. Most people understand that.

“People who have seen me play will probably say, ‘He suits Europe more than he suits England’. That’s not to say I couldn’t play in England as I would love to give it a go again one day.

“I had options to do that. But I chose to come here because it’s a big club. I think the style suits me, and I don’t regret it. I love it out here, it’s all going really well.”

Byrne’s current deal with APOEL runs through to the summer of 2023, so he has plenty of time to overcome injuries and prove his worth with the Cypriot club.

It would have been interesting to see how he fared in the Championship having previously featured in the division for Blackburn and Wigan. Over the course of his career, Byrne has also played for Oldham Athletic, Kilmarnock and SC Cambuur (loan).