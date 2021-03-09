As per a report from the Sunderland Echo, Spurs youngster Aaron Skinner has joined Sunderland on trial.

The 18-year-old defender has linked up with the Black Cats on trial with a view to earning a permanent deal.

Currently on the books with Spurs, Skinner has been spending time with Sunderland’s youth sides. On Monday, the youngster was handed a start by the U23s manager Elliott Dickman as they faced rivals Newcastle United.

Skinner played all 90 minutes for the young Black Cats, picking up a booking midway through the first half. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw, with Josh Hawkes’ opening goal being cancelled out by Newcastle starlet Adam Wilson.

With Skinner’s trial well underway and an U23s appearance under his belt, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland look to bring the Spurs youngster in on a permanent basis.

The defensive starlet is yet to make his senior debut having spent time in Spurs and Bury’s academies.

With Bury, Skkiner appeared five times for the club’s U18s outfit. He was an unused sub in their 2-1 EFL Trophy victory over Leicester City back in 2018.

Skinner left the Shakers in October 2019, spending a short stint with Bolton Wanderers before being snapped up by Spurs just a month later.

With Tottenham Hotspur, the prodigy has played 10 times for the U18s side, laying on one assist in the process.