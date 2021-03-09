Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about leaders at the club.

Previously, Warnock has spoken out about the lack of a potent goalscorer and the lack of leaders in his squad and admitted that it is difficult to find these sorts of players, whilst stressing the importance of them in both the dressing room and during the match.

At the start of the season the Boro boss gave striker Britt Assombalonga the captains armband, although since then he has been replaced by Jonny Howson in that role.

Warnock said that Howson is a leader in the way he conducts himself on the pitch, but he would like a more vocal commander, similar to Aron Gunnarsson whom he worked with during their time at Cardiff City together. He claimed that the closest he has to Iceland international at the Riverside is summer signing Grant Hall.

“I think the nearest one I’ve got is Grant Hall, he’s been getting back his fitness. I’ve tried not to rush him so that he doesn’t break down again. His calmness and assurance brings the best out of other people as well.

“Jonny Howson has taken it on another level but he’s a quiet talker behind the scenes, he’s not a shouter like a Gunnarsson-type player.”

Hall arrived at Middlesbrough as a free agent having been released at the end of last season by fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers. At Loftus Road, Hall had been club captain, but he is yet to be given that responsibility at Middlesbrough.

Warnock will be looking to the transfer market in the summer to find a more natural leader to take the reigns instead of Howson, although the former-Leeds and Norwich midfielder is expected to keep the captaincy until the end of the current campaign at the very least.

However, the Boro boss admitted that vocal leaders are hard to find.

“It’s easier said than done that, I just don’t think they’re around,” said Warnock.

Howson is expected to keep his place and captain the side when Boro take on Stoke City at the Riverside this weekend.