As quoted by the Watford Observer, West Ham United manager David Moyes has confirmed his interest in a permanent deal for Watford’s loaned out defender Craig Dawson.

Having initially struggled to get into the side, Dawson has become a firm favourite at the London Stadium.

The Watford loan man has played an important role in the Hammers’ surprise push for European football. Across all competitions, the 30-year-old has featured 14 times this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions.

Reports emerged last month revealing West Ham have the option to sign Dawson from Watford on a permanent basis this summer. Now, David Moyes has confirmed his intent to sign the defender on a full-time deal.

As quoted by the Watford Observer after their 2-0 win over Leeds United, Moyes heaped praise on Dawson for his impact. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re not there yet with a permanent deal. But his performances and his attitude and determination are worthy of that anyway.

“We brought him in and it took him a while to get starts. But now he’s come in, his experience has been really important to us and he has been adding goals as well.”

With Dawson wanted on a long-term basis, it will be interesting to see if they can trigger the option in his loan deal to keep him in East London.

The former West Brom defender has been with Watford since the summer of 2019. He arrived at Vicarage Road following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship and has played 31 times for the Hornets.

