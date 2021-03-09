Republic of Ireland youth international Jake Doyle-Hayes was a wanted man in the Football League earlier this season.

He was released by Aston Villa at the end of the last campaign and was linked with a variety of clubs, including Stoke City, QPR and Blackpool, as reported in October by Football Insider.

However, the midfielder opted to move to Scotland in November to join St Mirren.

Doyle-Hayes, who is 22 years old, joined Jim Goodwin’s side on a deal until the end of the season and has now opened talks over a contract extension, according to the Daily Record.

He has made 22 appearances for the Buddies in all competitions this season and has slotted in nicely into their side.

Doyle-Hayes started his career at Aston Villa and rose up through their academy. He played three times for their first-team before being loaned out for the first time to Cambridge United in 2019 to gain some experience.

He then returned to League Two for last season and helped Cheltenham Town get to the Play-Offs under Michael Duff.

Aston Villa decided to part company with him last summer and the likes of Stoke, QPR and Blackpool were said to be keen. However, it was St Mirren who won the chase for him and are now set to keep him for longer.