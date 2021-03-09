Former Football League boss Martin O’Neill could help Celtic in their hunt for a new manager, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Hoops will ‘sound out’ the views of their former boss as they search for a successor for Neil Lennon.

O’Neill, who is 69 years old, managed Celtic from 2000 to 2005 and won three Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups, a League Cup and his side were also runners-up in the UEFA Cup final in his third year in Glasgow.

He last managed Nottingham Forest but left in June 2019 and has since been out of the game.

O’Neill had spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City and Leicester City before rocking up at Celtic. After his time with the Hoops, he moved on to Aston Villa and spent four years at the helm at Villa Park.

The Northern Irishman then joined Sunderland in 2011, the team he supported as a boy. He kept the Black Cats in the Premier League comfortably in his first season but was sacked a year later as they slid down the table.

O’Neill managed Republic of Ireland after his departure from the Stadium of Light but got into club management at former club Nottingham Forest during the 2018/19 season.

He won eight of his 19 games in charge at the City Ground but parted company with the Reds after just six months.

O’Neill may now be helping Celtic find their next manager.