Newcastle United are set to bring Championship-linked Matty Longstaff back into their first-team fold, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster hasn’t played for Steve Bruce’s side since January but is now lined up to return and help in their push for Premier League survival.

Longstaff, who is 20 years old, was linked with a move to the second tier in January as his game time in the North East dried up. The Chronicle claimed in December that Derby County and Nottingham Forest were keen, whilst Watford were also interested according to the Watford Observer.

However, the Magpies kept hold of him this winter and he could now play a part for them in the end of the season run-in.

Longstaff has risen up through the youth ranks at St. James’ Park and made his first-team debut in August 2019 in a League Cup clash against Leicester City.

He made the headlines in October of the same year when he scored on his Premier League debut against Manchester United.

The Rotherham-born man’s deal expired at the end of the last campaign and there were whispers that he was on his way out last summer. However, Newcastle managed to tie him down to a new contract.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Bruce’s side so far in his career and could add to that tally over the next couple of months.

