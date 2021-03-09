Birmingham City are poised to complete the signing of youngster Ifeoluwa Oni from Charlton Athletic, as reported by All Nigerian Soccer.

The Blues are set to bolster their youth ranks by luring the teenager to the Midlands.

Oni is believed to have signed a scholarship deal with the Championship side and will link up with them before the start of the 2021/22 season.

The central midfielder was a member of the Charlton youth side that reached the final of the SuperCup in Northern Ireland in the summer of 2019.

Losing Ofi to Birmingham will be a blow to the Addicks as he could have been an option for them in the future.

Charlton’s academy has produced the likes of Karlan Grant, Ezri Konsa and Ademola Lookman in the past and it will be interesting to see how Ofi’s career progresses over the next few years.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in action tonight at home to Northampton Town and are unbeaten in their last two games as they look to make a push for the Play-Offs between now and the end of the season.

They drew 0-0 last time out against Oxford United away and missed the chance to get all three points with Ronnie Schwartz missing a last-gasp penalty. They have a good opportunity this evening to bounce back against the Cobblers.