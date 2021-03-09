Celtic have tabled a pre-contract offer for Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, with interest from Tottenham Hotspur heating up.

Football Insider claim that Celtic have launched a pre-contract offer for the 19-year-old, but that the club are ‘wary of competing interesting’, most notably from Spurs.

Joseph stepped into the Wigan line-up ahead of this season. The Latics were dealt an unavoidable relegation from the Championship owing to administration last season, and still find themselves embroiled in a takeover saga.

They’ve a number of young players who’ve attracted big clubs this season and this summer could see a mass exodus of a lot of their side – Joseph probably the most notable to likely to depart.

He’s featured 14 times in League One this season, scoring five goals. The Scot has just one assist to his name and averages 2.1 shots per game for Wigan, and 1.3 dribbles per game scoring to WhoScored.

He’s less of a creative forward and more one that needs to be threaded in behind the defence – he’s got the pace to cause teams damage and Celtic could improve further that part of his game.

Kyle’s averages of 0.1 crosses and 0.1 long balls per game explain the type of striker he is, with averages of 11.4 passes per game and 0.4 key passes per game.

Joseph though has shown that he can battle through Wigan’s season – he averages 0.3 tackles per game which for a striker is credible, making one block per game and conceding 1.7 fouls.

Stats can only say so much about a player but going off those, it’s easy to see why Celtic and Spurs are so interested. It looks like Celtic have the upper-hand though, and they’ll be delighted to get him in on a pre-contract deal.