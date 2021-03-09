Huddersfield Town ‘remain hopeful’ of finalising a deal for former Cardiff City and Hull City attacker Oumar Niasse, reports Examiner Live.

Huddersfield Town were linked with a move for the 30-year-old free agent striker earlier in the year. He was released by Everton at the end of last season and has been without a club since.

Now though, Examiner Live reports that Town ‘remain hopeful’ of bringing the Senegalese to West Yorkshire, writing earlier today:

“[Huddersfield] Town remain hopeful of concluding a deal for free agent Niasse despite the signing of Sanogo, and there is a hope that the two could form a partnership for the remainder of the season if they are able to get the signing of the former Everton front-man across the line.”

Huddersfield have already tried and failed to bring in Niasse – the club wanted him last month but the move was rebuffed due to work permit issues.

But Carlos Corberan’s side are clearly hopeful that they can work past that, and maybe even bring in the former Everton man before the end of the season.

Niasse though hasn’t had the best experiences of English football so far – he’s spent time out on loan at both Cardiff and Hull whilst they were in the Premier League, but to no real avail.

He managed a reputable five goals in 19 appearances for Hull across all competitions, proving himself to be a powerful forward who can lead the line either on his own or with a striking partner.

That could be crucial in his move to Huddersfield with Corberan hoping he can play alongside Janaury signing Yaya Sanogo.

As for his time at Cardiff, that was less prolific for Niasse – he failed to score in 13 Premier League appearances for the Bluebirds as they succumbed to Premier league relegation that season.

He’ll no doubt have a point to prove English fans, but the deal depends on whether Huddersfield can work around the necessary work permit issues to get the striker across the line.