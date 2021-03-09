A report from Examiner Live this morning has linked Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes with Huddersfield Town.

The 31-year-old is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season when his contract is out. Now, he’s being linked with a return to Huddersfield some eight years after he left the club for Blackburn Rovers.

It was with the West Yorkshire club where Rhodes made his name – he netted 40 goals in 45 games across all competitions during the 2011/12 campaign, landing him a move to Blackburn Rovers soon into the next.

Over the past few seasons though, the Scottish striker has watched his form and his career deteriorate, featuring 25 times in the Championship for Wednesday this season and scoring just three goals.

Examiner Live wrote this about Rhodes’ potential summer move to Huddersfield:

“Rhodes has been mooted as a possible summer arrival in a return to the club and Town are believed to be interested in a reunion with a player set to leave Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.”

Also interested in Rhodes are Cardiff City – Mick McCarthy’s side were linked with the striker back in Janaury and have since been tipped to move in the summer should he be released by the club.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side look as though they’re readying for a mass summer clear-out, and Rhodes looks like one of the names who’ll run out his contract at the club.

It’ll be a sad ending to his time in Sheffield – at times he’s looked like the goal-scorer everyone knows he is, but for one reason or more it’s just not worked out for him at Hillsborough.