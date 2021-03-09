In-demand Exeter City man Joel Randall wants to go on another goal scoring run, as per a report by Devon Live.

The youngster scored for the first time in 15 games last time out against Leyton Orient.

Randall, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye this season for the Grecians and has chipped in with nine goals in all competitions.

He was a target for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Celtic in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but Exeter managed to keep hold of him.

Randall has said: “It was a relief to see it go through his legs and hit the back of the net. It was a nice moment as U have been on a drought and wanted to get back in the goals and help the team, so to score in a 4-0, it was a very good Saturday afternoon.

“I hope I can get more and into double figures, but I am happy to help the team, and I want to go another run as we want to be in the promotion places at the end of the season.”

Randall is a product of Exeter’s academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy but has spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

The Salisbury-born attacker has had spells at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

He has nailed down a regular spot in the Football League in this campaign and has been alerting the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

