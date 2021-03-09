Southend United have opted against signing Jay Simpson, as per a report by the Echo News.

The free agent striker is no longer training with the League Two side.

Simpson, who is 32 years old, last played for New Salamina in Cyprus but was released by them at the end of last season.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

Southend boss Mark Moseley has said: “He’s not training with us. We had Nile Ranger fit and available but unfortunately that’s not the case now. We’ve got a few others chomping at the bit and some who are a 23s game away from being available again.

“We still have very good players around us but if we were to lose one or lose a little bit of form we might revisit it.”

Simpson gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at Millwall from Arsenal during the 2007/08 season and impressed for the Lions in League One. He was a youngster at the time and scored eight goals for the London club.

He then had a spell at West Brom before rocking up at QPR on loan a couple of seasons later, this time in the Championship. The forward managed 13 goals in 42 appearances for the R’s in all competitions.

Hull City then signed him on a permanent basis after his Hoops stint ended and he spent three years on the books at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers were promoted to the Premier League during Simpson’s time in East Yorkshire and he was shipped back out on loan to Millwall during his second campaign at the club.

He left Hull in 2013 and has since played for Buriram United in Thailand, Leyton Orient and MLS side Philadelphia Union.