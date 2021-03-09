If Barnsley still want to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph this summer, they must act fast to secure a deal ahead of rival clubs.

The Tykes were heavily linked with a move for Joseph during the January transfer window.

Reports emerged claiming the Championship side lodged offers in an attempt to bring the Wigan Athletic prodigy to Oakwell. However, a deal failed to materialise and despite further from elsewhere, the 19-year-old remained at the DW Stadium.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Scottish Premiership side Celtic have lodged a pre-contract to try and tempt Joseph north of the border.

The Latics youngster is out of contract at the end of the season. His expiring contract means the buying club would only have to pay a compensation fee.

With Celtic lodging an offer and Premier League side Spurs’ interest “growing”, Barnsley must act fast if they still want to sign Joseph this summer.

At just 19, Joseph looks to be one of the Football League’s most promising strikers. Available for a small compensation fee, the London-born forward could go on to become a star for Barnsley.

He has already shown his ability with Wigan, netting five goals in 16 games this season. Joseph’s most notable appearance came against Burton Albion, in which he netted a hat-trick in a 4-3 win for the Latics.

With Celtic stating their intent with an offer and Spurs lurking, Barnsley look to have a fight on their hands should they reignite their winter interest in Joseph.

If Valerien Ismael still wants to bring the Scottish youngster to Oakwell, he will need to act soon. Joseph is free to negotiate with other clubs and given just how highly he is rated, it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see him pen a deal with a new club before the end of the season.

Should Barnsley reingite their interest in Joseph?