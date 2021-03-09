According to a report from Football Insider, Celtic have lodged a pre-contract offer to Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph amid growing interest from Premier League side Spurs.

The highly-rated Latics youngster has been heavily linked with a move away from DW Stadium over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Joseph’s deal with Wigan Athletic this summer, with a host of clubs rumoured to be eyeing a pre-contact deal. One of those most recently linked with the 19-year-old is Spurs, whose interest is “growing”.

Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic have also been heavily linked with a move for the young attacker. Now, an update on the club’s pursuit of Joseph has emerged from Football Insider.

Reporter Wayne Veysey has said Celtic have lodged a pre-contract offer to Joseph as they pursue a deal. The Latics prodigy who looks to have a big future in the game has reportedly been offered a “long-term” deal with the Scottish side.

Arsenal have also been linked with Joseph in recent weeks. Earlier this year, Barnsley and Blackpool were said to be keeping tabs on the Scottish attacker.

With the battle for the London-born attacker hotting up, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Joseph has played 16 times for Wigan Athletic’s senior side making his way through their youth academy. In the process, the highly-rated youngster has netted five goals, also chipping in with one assist.