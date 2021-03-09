National League outfit Kings Lynn Town have confirmed the signing of former Norwich City, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers striker Simeon Jackson on their official club website.

The experienced striker has been on the books at non-league side Chelmsford City but has now completed a fresh move.

Former Premier League and Bundesliga striker Jackson has linked up with National League outfit Kings Lynn Town. The 33-year-old will spend the rest of the season at The Walks as they look to maintain their place in the fifth tier.

Upon the announcement of the deal, the club’s director of football Rob Back welcomed the ex-Norwich City striker to the club.

Speaking with their official website, Back said:

“We are delighted to welcome Simeon to the club.

“He’s had experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and we are very grateful to have his services for the remainder of the season.”

Jackson will be hoping his Football League pedigree can help fire Ian Culverhouse’s side away from the relegation zone. As it stands, the Linnets occupy 21st place, tied on 23 points with 20th placed Weymouth.

The Canadian striker enjoyed a notable stint with Norwich from 2010 to 2013. Jackson played 86 times at Carrow Road, netting 21 times and laying on seven assists.

He then spent time with Eintracht Braunschweig and Millwall before linking up with Coventry City in the summer of 2014. Jackson featured 30 times in a year-long stint with the Sky Blues, finding the back of the net three times.

The following January, Blackburn Rovers snapped up Jackson after a short spell with Barnsley. The attacker spent half a season at Ewood Park, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 19 games.