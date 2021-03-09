Speaking with the Manchester Evening Press, Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed playmaker Marcus Maddison was out through illness after reports emerged claiming he missed the Barrow victory after oversleeping.

As originally claimed by the Daily Mail, the Peterborough Telegraph covered reports stating Maddison was absent from February’s win over Barrow AFC.

However, the situation has now been downplayed by Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt. The Trotters manager has confirmed that the Charlton Athletic loan man missed the game through illness, completely denying claims that he overslept.

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News about the reports, here’s what the 39-year-old had to say:

“It’s a non-story. Marcus was ill, simple as that.

“I can’t tell you any more than that. I can only tell you what happened. It’s a non-story, he wasn’t well, simple as that.”

With Evatt adding clarity to the situation regarding Maddison’s absence vs Barrow, the playmaker’s focus will now be on getting back into the side and helping Bolton in their surprise play-off push.

The former Peterborough United star has played six times since linking up with Bolton in January. Labelled as a “maverick” by Evatt, Maddison will be looking to get back to his lethal best.

Next up for Wanderers is Cambridge United, who find themselves in a battle for automatic promotion. A victory on Tuesday could see Bolton rise as high as fifth. Meanwhile, their opponents will be looking to return to the top of the table having fallen behind Cheltenham Town.