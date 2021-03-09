Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has labelled Oldham Athletic’s decision to sack Harry Kewell as “crazy”.

The League Two side confirmed the departure of Kewell on Sunday night, bringing an end to his tenure at Boundary Park.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United winger lasted seven months with Oldham Athletic, becoming the latest managerial casualty under owner and chairman Abdallagh Lemsagam.

The Latics moved to announce a replacement promptly. Keith Curle, who was sacked by Northampton Town earlier this year, has come in until the end of the season.

Now, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has moved to deliver his verdict on Kewell’s sacking.

After expressing just how lucky he feels to be in his current position, Evatt moved to show his support for the Australian. Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, the Trotters boss labelled the decision as “crazy”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel for Harry. I spoke to him before the game, he said next season will be so much better because we’ll know who’s fit for purpose, who isn’t, who can we recruit and improve the squad and team. He’s not had that chance. He had three players in the summer and I think he was doing well where they are.

“It seems a crazy, crazy decision. Especially with the philosophies being probably opposite ends of the spectrum. Harry and Keith are probably complete opposites in football terms.

“So if Harry’s recruited a squad to play a certain way and Keith wants to play a completely different way, what’s the benefit? Where are you going to go with it?”

With Kewell sacked, Curle will be tasked with guiding Oldham through their final 14 games of the season.

As it stands, the club sit in 16th place in League Two. The play-offs are likely to be out of reach and relegation is not a direct threat at the moment. The Latics are 12 points away from the top seven and sit 10 points clear of the drop zone.

