Rotherham United will undergo an investigation by the English Football League after their weekend clash v Coventry City had to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Millers’ camp.

Coventry City join Brentford, Cardiff City, Derby County, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and QPR on the list of teams to have had a Championship fixture v Rotherham United postponed this season.

Cardiff and QPR saw their games called off due to either a frozen or waterlogged pitch, with the others being because of an outbreak in the Millers’ camp.

Fans from numerous teams in the Championship have started to question whether Rotherham United are taking enough action to prevent these postponements, with Birmingham City manage Aitor Karanka notably calling for an EFL investigation into the club.

Now, the EFL will investigate the club’s most recent postponement v Coventry City. As quoted by the Sky Blues’ club website, the EFL statement read:

Rotherham United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Coventry City on Saturday 13 March has been suspended. The Club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection. The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

The concluding sentence confirms that Rotherham will ‘now be the subject of an investigation’ by the EFL, but what the outcome might be remains unclear.

Paul Warne’s side have three games in hand on Birmingham City who lost to Barnsley last weekend, after which Karanka claimed that Rotherham have an unfair advantage because they’ll play their games later in the season when perhaps their opponents have less to play for.

They’re some bold accusations, but Karanka isn’t alone in his accusations and the EFL’s investigation into Rotherham will be closely followed by many as it gets underway.