Coventry City’s trip to Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Millers’ camp.

Rotherham United have now had to postpone back-to-back Championship fixtures, having had last weekend’s scheduled match v Brentford called off, as well as the next scheduled fixture v Luton Town.

It’s the seventh game that Rotherham have had to postpone since the start of December, either because of an outbreak within their squad or because of a frozen pitch.

The two sides are both involved in a relegation fight – Rotherham currently sit in 22nd-place needing three points to reach safety, with the Sky Blues sitting in 20th after their weekend win over Derby County.

Mark Robins’s side currently have an eight-point lead over Rotherham but after last weekend, the now have three game sin hand on most of the division.

