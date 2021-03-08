Coventry City’s trip to Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Millers’ camp.

Rotherham United have now had to postpone back-to-back Championship fixtures, having had last weekend’s scheduled match v Brentford called off, as well as the next scheduled fixture v Luton Town.

It’s the seventh game that Rotherham have had to postpone since the start of December, either because of an outbreak within their squad or because of a frozen pitch.

The two sides are both involved in a relegation fight – Rotherham currently sit in 22nd-place needing three points to reach safety, with the Sky Blues sitting in 20th after their weekend win over Derby County.

Mark Robins’s side currently have an eight-point lead over Rotherham but after last weekend, the now have three game sin hand on most of the division.

See what these Coventry city fans had to say on Twitter about the postponement:

Gutted we can’t beat Rotherham on Saturday on edge very, very close to safety this season. They have to be punished for the unique amount of games they’ve had called off due to Covid #PUSB — Spud (@spud8550) March 8, 2021

It’s only fair that they gift us the 3 points — Sophie (@sophrichardsxxx) March 8, 2021

Disgraceful scenes. Nothing less than a 15 point deduction. — Paul Edgington (@_edgy_) March 8, 2021

Their plan is to play these games at the end of the season, when most teams will have less to play for because they might have already stayed up/ got play offs etc. So they hope their opponents will care less about the game — harrycov (@CovHarry) March 8, 2021

How many games are they going to be allowed to cancel before it becomes a joke? No other team in the division is doing this!! — Stuart Elson (@ErosStuart) March 8, 2021