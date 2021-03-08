Sunderland’s U23 striker Mitch Curry is ‘set to join’ Inter Miami next month, reports Roker Report.

Curry, 21, started his career at Middlesbrough. He made just one first-team appearance for the club spending the bulk of his professional career there out on loan.

Leaving Boro at the end of last season, he joined Sunderland but has since managed just one first-team appearance for the Black Cats, coming against AFC Wimbledon in League One back in December.

Now though, Curry is set to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami:

Exclusive: Sunderland U23s striker Mitch Curry is set to join Inter Miami in the MLS. The club is owned by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville. He scored 7 goals in 10 matches for the U23s and made one senior appearance. @RokerReport | #SAFC https://t.co/I59Ve9wZrI — Matthew Crichton (@MattyCrichton) March 8, 2021

Curry will join up with Beckham and Phil Neville in Miami next month. His contract at Sunderland is out in the summer but the two clubs have agreed a deal for Curry to leave ahead of the start of the next MLS season.

Roker Report goes on to claim that the deal is to be announced once his visa is finalised.

For Lee Johnson and the club’s new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, it’s a deal might not fit into their newfound philosophy – the club looks set to undergo a revamp and with youth at the heart of it.

Curry’s form in the development side this season should make him one of the club’s best prospects but now, he’s set to an exciting career move to the MLS.

It’s obviously an attractive offer for the 21-year-old. From a Sunderland point of view it’ll be disappointing but with the MLS growing every season, it becomes a more enticing league and so these kind of moves could start happening a lot more.

Also, having been nearly completely exiled from the first-team this season, Curry might see Inter Miami as a better chance of actual progression.