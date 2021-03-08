According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Coulson was given his first-team debut for Middlesbrough back in 2019 under previous manager Jonathan Woodgate. He was a regular in the starting-eleven under Woodgate, but with the club now under the supervision of veteran boss Neil Warnock he has found his playing time harder to come by.

He is in direct competition with Marc Bola and Marvin Johnson, who are both ahead of Coulson in the pecking order as things stand.

This season he has played just 11 times in the Championship, with only three of them having been starts. However, he has not played a minute of football for the club since January and he has not been involved in the match day squad in Middlesbrough’s last two outings against Coventry City and Swansea City; instead he has been with the U23 setup.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Warnock was asked why Coulson has been left out of the 18 in their past two fixtures and why he was playing with the U23s.

“I didn’t want to bring him all this way over two days not to play him,” he said candidly.

“I thought it was more important for him to get a game under his belt.

“At the moment, he can’t force his way into my plans because Johnson is doing well when he comes on and Bola is doing well.”

It is not known whether the 22-year-old will continue plying his trade with the youngsters or not but he will be hoping to be involved sooner rather than later.

However, it is expected that Marc Bola will continue in the left-back role when Middlesbrough take on Stoke City this weekend at the Riverside, given he has been one of the club’s stand out players so far this campaign.