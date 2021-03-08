Leicester City loan man Matty James has slotted in nicely into Coventry City’s team.

The experienced midfielder spent the first-half of this season at Barnsley but switched to the Sky Blues in January on a deal until the end of the campaign.



James, who is 29 years old, has since made 13 appearances in all competitions for Mark Robins’ side.

A lot of Coventry fans will want to see him join the club on a permanent basis when his loan expires. How likely is this?

Read: Coventry City’s hopes of signing Arsenal loanee rise

Deal until 2022…

James still has another year left on his contract at Leicester but has fallen way down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium, hence why he has spent this whole season in the Championship.

He has played just twice for the Foxes over the past two-and-a-half seasons, mainly due to injuries, and will find it hard to ever break back into their side in the Premier League when he goes back.

Brendan Rodgers may look to offload him this summer but his performances at Coventry may also attract interest from second tier rivals.

Read: Ex-Coventry City man to be released by Reading this summer

Fighting for your lives…

The Sky Blues’ hopes of landing him will also depend on what league they are playing in next term. They are currently fighting relegation and are sat in 20th, six points above the drop zone.

There is no chance James would go to League One so Robins’ men need to keep their place in the Championship to stand any chance of getting him for good.

Will Coventry sign James?