Swindon Town could face a battle to keep hold of Championship-linked Scott Twine this summer.

The youngster is currently out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Twine, who is 21 years old, was on the radar of Luton Town, QPR and Brentford in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Second tier interest could reemerge over the coming months, especially if John Sheridan’s side don’t sort out a new deal for him quickly.

Swindon managed to keep hold of him in January at least and he has since chipped in with three goals since returning earlier this winter from his loan spell at Newport County.

Twine caught the eye on loan with the Exiles earlier this term and played 23 games for Michael Flynn’s men, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at local side Swindon and has also previously had loan spells away at Chippenham Town and Waterford.

Twine will play a key role for the Robins from now until the end of the season and they look to survive in League One. However, his long-term future is up in the air until they strike a contract extension with him.

If not, Championship clubs like Brentford, QPR or Luton may reignite their interest and swoop in.